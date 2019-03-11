Seasonable & Dry to Surging Warmth & Wind

Hope everyone had a great weekend and got enough sleep. Looking at dry and seasonable conditions as we start the new work and school week. This week will feature, spring-like warmth, high winds, showers and a few thunderstorms and unseasonable temperatures.

MONDAY: After a cloudy start, look for partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid 50s with a light north with at about 5-10 MPH. Tonight a mix of clouds and stars will lows in the low 30s.

TUESDAY: Another pleasant day, partly cloudy skies and temperatures will rise to the mid 50s, some isolated showers are possible tomorrow evening, mainly west and north of Evansville. Most of the Tri-State will remain dry.

WEDNESDAY: A strong storm system develops in the Plains. Spring-like warmth builds into the region, partly sunny skies, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, rain moves in during the evening and continues through early Thursday morning. Windy conditions will develop, strong southerly winds gusting as high as 45-55MPH are possible. These are non-thunderstorm winds. Not expecting any severe weather at this time.

THURSDAY: Strong winds continue through the morning, some rain and a few thunderstorms possible early. We could see up to an 1″ of rainfall. Otherwise dry conditions through the afternoon with highs in the low 70s before a front moves through. Winds will be the bigger headline.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds, breezy but much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY: Looking mostly sunny and dry with temperatures in the 40s to low 50s.

