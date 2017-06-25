Out-of-Season Deadly Severe Weather Outbreak Late June 1902

The remnants of a Category 1 hurricane, combined with strengthening mid/upper winds in a warm, humid tropical airmass caused a rather unseasonble severe weather outbreak of wind & tornadoes over the region. It was quite intense…..as tropical system usually produces widespread rainfall & can produce EF0-EF1 tornadoes & isolated severe gusts. This had a May-like character. Just days prior, June 25, a major, High Risk-type severe weather outbreak struck central Illinois & Indiana. Indiana was hit hardest with several tornadoes & significant wind damage. The very beginning of July saw two additional outbreaks in northern Illinois & Indiana with extensive wind damage & large hail. This shows you the strength of the wind fields aloft in the warm, tropical airmass over the region, making sense of the outbreak with the Cat. 1 remnants. The actual land-falling storm producing some tornadoes in Texas, but much of its destruction occurred as it metamorphosized into a mid-latitude storm, like those that produce severe weather in the spring-early meteorological spring over the Tri-State. Over the Tri-State 1.5-4″ generally fell, which helped to bust the on-going drought here.

Three people were killed & 8 seriously injured when a tornado tracked through Posey & northern Vanderburgh counties. The swath of intense damaging winds was 2 miles wide, but the tornado was embedded within them. All of the deaths occurred at St. Wendell where homes were demolished. 4 of the 8 people injured were at St. Wendell, as well. Damage at St. Wendell along was $100,000 (1902 dollars), which would be near $3 million in 2017. Damage peaked in the high-end EF2/low end EF3 range.

Widespread wind damage was reported from northern Vanderburgh County & across the city of Evansville. Several buildings were damaged & hundreds of trees toppled.

1 person was killed in a path of extensive damage between Lincoln City & Buffaloville, near Rockport, in Spencer County. Numerous trees were toppled & buildings damaged to demolished. Little Pigeon Church was demolished, as well as well as the homes & barns on 6 farmsteads. A child was picked up & carried +100′ by an apparent high-end EF2/EF3 tornado, but they were uninjured. Another child on a farmstead suffered a broken arm. At Gentryville, the tornado was half a mile wide with a 3- to 4-mile track occurred, “wiping out” homes, barns, woods, crops & livestock. In one home it was reported that everything was carried away except the people inside & the floor, carpet. Wind damage, in general, was widespread throughout Spencer County. Flooding rains accompanied the storm.

A towboat was sunk by the storm winds in the Green River.

A damaging tornado occurred at Charlestown, Indiana, near Louisville, Kentucky & significant wind damage was reported over Harrison, Floyd & Jefferson counties in Indiana. A couple cores of significant wind damage occurred in Louisville, Kentucky. Paducah, Kentucky & Cairo, Illinois saw damage wind with many trees downed & buildings damaged.

The severe weather outbreak produced 5 tornadoes across Middle Tennessee, beginning on the afternoon of the 28th, and continuing into the next morning. All tornadoes were classified as F2. One person was killed in Davidson County. Another 38 injuries were reported overall. Widespread wind damage is also reported, and heavy rainfall produces flooding in many areas. The municipal power dam across the Falling Water River 12 miles from Cookeville collapses, sending a 20-foot wall of water downstream.

On the northwest side of the system, 40 mph wind gusts & torrential, flooding rains hit Chicago.

1902 saw a deadly F4 tornado at Goliad, Texas (April) & significant deadly tornadoes directly hitting Joplin, Missouri & Trenton, New Jersey (August).

