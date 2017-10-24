Sears Will Stop Selling Whirlpool, Ending Century-Old Partnership

Sears will no longer sell Whirlpool products, ending a century-old partnership. The retailer will not carry Whirlpool brands, including Maytag, KitchenAid, and Jenn-Air, effective immediately.

In a letter sent to its stores last week, Sears said that Whirlpool was making demands that would have made it difficult to sell its appliances at a competitive price.

Sears’ sales have continued to plummet, even with the chain restructuring its operations and shedding underperforming stores. The loss of Whirlpool’s product may add to the retailers challenges in drawing shoppers through its doors.

The retailer said it will sell off the remainder of its Whirlpool inventory. Its stores will only sell its Kenmore products and other brands like LG, Samsung, GE, Frigidaire, Electrolux and Bosch.

Sears recently struck a deal with Amazon to sell smart Kenmore appliances.

The relationship reaches back to 1916, when Whirlpool began making two types of wringer washers for Sears.

