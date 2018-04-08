Home Indiana Evansville Sears At Washington Square Closed Doors For Last Time April 8th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

Sears is now a thing of the past as it closed its doors for good early Sunday evening.

Evansville was home to Indiana’s first enclosed shopping center. Now the Washington Square Mall has lost its anchor department store. From 8am to 4pm, shoppers had a chance to clear off the shelves.

Although Sears is now a part of history, the memories still won’t fade away for a long time, especially for loyal customers. Carole Seiberg of Evansville says she is sad to see the major retailer part ways with the tri-state. Seiberg says, “It’s been my past. This is where we always came when I was growing up I mean Sear was a big icon here. I guess it’s still in some cities but it’s sort of sad to see it go because I remember it when I was younger.”

Sunday hours for the Washington Square Mall fell between 12 noon and 5pm, which made many last minute customers shocked by how Sears closed its doors earlier than expected.

Seiberg mentions, “I knew they were closing today but I thought they would still be open until this evening and I’ve been here twice before so I did take advantage of some things.”

For a brief history lesson, in 1925 the first free standing Sears retail store stood between 4th and Sycamore streets of Downtown Evansville.

Now fast forwarding to 2018, customers face a new era when it comes to department store shopping. Some saying the internet is the one to blame for the nationwide closure.

Seiberg says, “I think social media is very big now but back then you ordered online for Christmas and kids’ toys. I did.”

Joe Kiefer with Hahn Kiefer Real Estate Services says they are still looking for a potential buyer and working to get another store to fill the vacant space.

