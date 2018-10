Home Indiana Sears Hometown Store Set to Close In Jasper October 15th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Sears has announced the closure of 142 Sears and Kmart stores, and one in the area has announced it’s closing its doors for good.

The Sears Hometown Store at 723 3rd Avenue in Jasper announced it will be closing, with liquidation sales beginning immediately.

Sears has filed for bankruptcy and announced plans to close 142 stores before the end of the year.

According to its bankruptcy filing, the company now operates 687 Sears and Kmart stores.

