Sears Auctioning 16 Stores Online

The struggling department store chain closed its Evansville store this past Sunday. Now, Sears is selling 16 of its department stores on the auction website RealINSIGHT Marketplace.

The stores being auctioned are for the most part connected to suburban malls and are located in Texas, Missouri, Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan. The sales approach is part of ongoing efforts to extract money from its real estate to protect its financial liquidity amid deep sales declines.

Most of the stores up for auction are connected to suburban malls. One of the stores for sale is at Castleton Square Mall on the north side of Indianapolis.

Often times, someone will purchase the store then lease it back to Sears so they can keep operating. Sears has closed hundreds of stores in recent years.

The auction runs until May 1st.

