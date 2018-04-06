Home Indiana Searching For Spring 2018 In The Tri-State April 6th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

With a cold snap expected for the weekend, people in the Tri-State are wondering if winter will ever let us spring into warmer temperatures any time this year.

The Tri-State has dealt with snowfalls, flooding, and tornadoes in rural counties in the start of 2018 alone. With a mix of weather, going back and forth from winter to spring, people say it is a guessing game when it comes to planning activities.

Combs Landscape and Nursery in Evansville says people are not letting the chilly weather stop them from preparing for spring planting season.

Combs Garden Center Nursery Manager David Dotson says, “No one wants to get out in the cold rain and the mud. We had increased phone traffic with people dreaming and planning, but in the last few days they have realized what the calendar date is and it is time to start digging holes and making hay.”

While some are working to prepare for spring and summer, others are still bundled up wishing the cold snap would break for good this year.

Dotson says, “We had planned to go to Louisville, but with the snow, we are staying home now so nothing now, sitting home on the couch, watching TV. “Praying for spring maybe?” Yeah, a little bit!”

The Nursery says foliage such as annuals, herbs, vegetable, or tropicals should at least be covered in 20-degree temperatures.

