Search for Suspect in Vending Machine Theft

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect.

The person in these pictures is wanted in connection with a theft case.

April 4th, the person in these pictures is accused of stealing a small vending machine from the Old Court House. Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies say he took off his jacket and concealed the machine, before leaving the building.

If you have any information about the person in these photos, please contact authorities.

You can click here to submit a tip if you believe you know who this person is:

Submit Tips to Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments