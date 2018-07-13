Home Indiana Search Party Organized to Help Find Spencer County Man July 13th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The search is gaining momentum for a missing Spencer County man who disappeared in late June.

Donnie Westfall was last seen June 26th in Chrisney, Indiana.

His abandoned van was found on the side of County Road 1-50 east a few days later.

His daughter says he has a history of drug abuse and had relapsed days before he disappeared.

The family is organizing a search party Saturday morning.

They plan to meet at the Circle S on North Main Street in Chrisney at 7 a.m.

Comments

comments