Search of Suspicious Vehicle Lands Mt. Vernon Man in Jail

The investigation into a suspicious vehicle ends with a Mount Vernon man behind bars on multiple drug charges.

Indiana State Police say a trooper patrolling Posey County found a car parked on Blackford Road that was blocking a driveway around 3:00AM on December 9th.

ISP says the car was running and 23-year-old Steven Reynolds was asleep behind the wheel. According to investigators, Reynolds was wanted out of both Posey and Vanderburgh Counties.

Troopers say a search of the vehicle was done where multiple drugs and paraphernalia were recovered, including meth, syringes, morphine pills, and marijuana.

Reynolds was arrested and taken to the Posey County jail.

