Search for New Henderson Community College President Begins

Henderson Community College (HCC) is in need of a new president, and the search spans the entire country.

Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) President Jay K. Box announced the national search for a new president at HCC has begun.

“We’ve put together a stellar committee, and everyone is excited to get started,” Box said. “We expect to have a good number of qualified candidates who will be enthusiastic about the college and the community.”

Community leaders that represent key constituencies for the school make up the committee. Faculty and staff, representing multiple disciplines, services and campuses, also are part of the committee.

The committee will review candidate materials and choose three finalists, which will come to campus for in-person interviews and public forums in December. The HCC board ultimately recommends the preferred candidate to Box.

The president will be selected in December and begin his or her duties by February 1st.

Interim President Tiffany Evans will continue serving until the new president takes the reins.

