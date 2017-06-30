Home Indiana Search for Missing Swimmer in Knox County June 30th, 2017 Chris Cerenelli Indiana Pinterest

Indiana DNR Conservation Offices are looking for a 15 year old boy from Oaktown who they say went missing after going under water.

It happened in a small lake in Knox County Friday; authorities say another teenager tried to canoe out to the victim, but couldn’t get to him before he went below the surface.

Indiana State Troopers and Knox County Sheriff’s deputies were not able to locate him.

The search will resume at daylight Saturday; stay with 44News on air and online for updates as we get them.

