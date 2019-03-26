Search Intensifies for Missing Avon Mother

An Avon mother is missing and the search for answers intensifies after her belongings are found along the interstate.

Thirty-year old Najah Ferrell was last seen March 15, but this week authorities found several items of hers on Interstate 65 near Lafayette Road on the Northwest Side of Indianapolis.

Police found her car Tuesday morning near 86th Street and Michigan Road on the same side of town. Police aren’t sure if she’s in danger, but they plan to give a public update Thursday on their search.

Comments

comments