Home Kentucky Henderson Search Halted for Henderson Bridge Jumper Due to Water Conditions January 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

Day two of the search for a man who jumped from the Twin Bridges is over. Officials say the search is being called off due to water conditions. Police have not released the man’s identity yet.

Henderson Police say that a person jumped off the Henderson Twin Bridges New Year’s Eve. Monday morning crews dropped boats at Angel Mounds to search the area around the bridge for the individual.

Officers say it all started late Saturday afternoon when a car sped through the intersection at U.S. 41 and Watson Lane, heading north. A Henderson police officer followed the car onto the Twin Bridges, saw the car stop and the driver jump into the Ohio River.

A scaled back search will continue Tuesday as weather conditions allow. HPD says this is still an active investigation.

Comments

comments