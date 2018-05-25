Home Kentucky Search for Owensboro Man Wanted for Shootings May 25th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

The Owensboro Police Department is looking for a person of interest in relation to several recent shootings.

Detectives are searching for any information on the whereabouts of Willie “Dunas” Watkins who is wanted for questioning.

He was wanted for three shots fired calls in the past few days in Owensboro. No one has was injured when these incidents occurred.

His current location is unknown, and police urge individuals to use caution if you come into contact with Watkins as he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information on Watkin’s whereabouts, contact the Owensboro Police Department.

Comments

comments