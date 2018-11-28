Home Kentucky Search Crews Looking For Missing Person in Ohio River November 28th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

The search continues for the person who abandoned their car on the Blue Bridge in Owensboro. Owensboro police were first called to the bridge on Thanksgiving for the abandoned car.

Six days later the Department of Natural Resources along with Fire and Rescue continued searching the Ohio River for a missing person in connection with the car.

Wednesday they used sonar to look along the Ohio River. Authorities won’t confirm if they believe the driver may have jumped into the Ohio River but say they will continue searching.

Comments

comments