Home Illinois Search Continues For Two White County Jail Escapees June 20th, 2018 Alexis Burkhart Illinois

The chase is still on for two White County Jail escapees. Day five of the White County jailbreak is coming to a close, but the chase for the two escapees is not. Saturday three men escaped from the facility, but only two remain on the loose Zachary Shock and Johnny Tipton.

“Two areas we are looking for these escapees. For a couple of days, we’ve been down the southern part of my county below Norris City, Gossett Road, and one in 141 around the Omaha area. We’ve had some possible sightings, people that matched the description. We’ve had a lot in depth searches there ground searches, and air searches,” says Sheriff Doug Maier.

Sheriff Maier says the department received a report Tuesday about a stolen boat which could possibly be related to the case.

“This morning we’ve been down to the Shawneetown boat ramp which is a little further south, but we put two boats in. One from our emergency med services and our ambulance director he took a boat north back towards the Concord area and we had an Illinois Department Conservation boat put in and the went south,” says Maier.

Even though officers believe the men could be on the water Maier says people should still be aware of any suspicious activity.

“We have no reason to believe that they are armed you know we had a false report about a burglary with guns involved, but that turned out to not be accurate so there’s nothing that indicates that but there’s certainly no reason to believe they could not have,” says Maier

As the search on water continues law enforcement officers still ask that anyone with any information on the case contact the sheriff’s department.

“I know a lot of people hesitate to call because they think well it’s probably nothing but by the same token you never know what information will lead up to help us locate this,” says Maier

Maier hopes one of those tips pays off so Shock and Tipton are brought back to the White County Jail, where they will find the hole they made in the wall for their escape has been repaired and a more secure cell will be waiting for them.

Anyone with information about where they might be is asked to call the White County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments

comments