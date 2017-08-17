Home Indiana Evansville Search Continues For Person Who Vandalized Virgin Mary Statue August 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The search continues for the person who vandalized a Virgin Mary statue in front of the Catholic Center. Evansville Police release new images to help them track down the man accused of knocking over a Virgin Mary statue on North Kentucky Avenue.

These photos show a small sports car that was caught on surveillance video from August 12th around 10 p.m.

Surveillance video shows the car pulling into the parking lot, and a white man gets out of the drivers side. He walks over to the statue, knocks it over, and drives off.

If you have information about this incident, you are asked to call EPD at 812-436-7979 or the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous.

