Search Continues for North Fulton Ave. Shooter

The Evansville Police Department continues their search for the person who shot a man on the night of Wednesday, January 16th.

Witnesses called 911 just before 8 p.m. after hearing several gunshots in the 1800 Block of North Fulton Avenue.

Police say they found a man near Corner Pocket Bar and Grill and it appeared he was shot in the thigh. K9’s were brought in to track down the gunman but so far no arrests have been made.

If you have any information about this shooting please call EPD or Crimestoppers.

To read the initial report on this story, you can click here.

