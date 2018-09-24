Search Continues For Missing Owensboro Boater

A body found in the Ohio River near Paducah, Kentucky last week has not been identified yet but authorities confirm it is not the body of missing Owensboro boater Steven Burks.

September 9th, Burks and a friend were boating near the Newburgh Lock and Dam when their boat became caught in a current. Burks was pulled into the water and still has not been found. The man he was with did survive.

The McCracken County coroner is still trying to get a positive ID on that person.

