Investigators searching for clues about a missing mother executed a search warrant while seizing a car.

Savannah Spurlock, 22, is a mother of four and was last seen on surveillance video leaving a bar with two men in the Lexington area.

Both men have been questioned but so far no arrests have been made.

Currently, authorities say they don’t want to release any other information after the car was seized because it could impact the investigation.

