Search Continues For Missing Man In Warrick County

The search continues for one of the boaters who went missing in Warrick County.

Steven Burks was identified as the man who disappeared after a boating accident at the Newburgh Lock and Dam Sunday afternoon.

The other boater, Paul Warrenfeltz, was found later that day. Monday crews were back out searching for Burks and the boat.

The Department of Natural Resources is overseeing the search and says they have multiple people out searching the water.

“We’re continuing basically what we did last night,” says Lt. Duane Englert, Indiana Department of Natural Resources. “A lot of visual search of the river. Several fire departments are out here today again assisting with the search.”

Crews used Sonar equipment to help further their search. Officials say the boat may have had mechanical failures which didn’t allow them to escape the currents.

“There was two people in the boat. They got too close to the dam and it pulled them back toward it and caused, water overcame the boat and sank the boat,” says Chief Bryant Woodard, Henderson City County Rescue Squad.

Before the boat submerged Warrenfeltz was able to put a life jacket on and climb to the edge of the dam where rescue teams pulled him to safety.

Officials say the conditions of the river have made it even more difficult in their search efforts.

“The river conditions are absolutely the worst river conditions for us to do any type of scuba diving,” says Englert. “Really good search like other like other type of drag operations or what we call drag operations, we just really can’t do it in these conditions. It’s just very ineffective and the diving would be too dangerous for any divers.”

Family also stood nearby waiting anxiously for answers.

“About like any family they are in shock. They’re hurting, they’re grieving,” says Englert. “They have a son, a cousin, a brother, that’s missing and they don’t know where he’s at.”

The Department of Natural Resources will continue with their search this evening and into the next several days if need be.

Comments

comments