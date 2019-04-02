Search Continues for Missing Kentucky Teen

The search for a missing 16 year old girl is gaining momentum. An Amber Alert was first issued for Lauryn Sizemore and she’s been missing since Saturday.

“Any information is good information,” says Capt. Lance Nosbusch, Dawson Springs Police Department. “We’ve been getting tips from all over from Alabama to Massachusetts.”

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning nearly three days after she disappeared from her Dawson Springs home.

She’s believed to be with her step-grandfather, Glenn Harper, and police have reason to believe he could be taking her to Texas because there was talk of him going to see family in the Houston area.

“We’re coordinating with other agencies to follow those leads down. Some are dead ends, some are good, it just depends on how detailed some of those sightings are,” says Nosbusch.

Police are asking everyone to be on the lookout for a maroon 2004 Hyundai Sonata four-Door with a Kentucky Temporary Tag number 9555994.

“I think anybody around who has a has a chance to know her she’s just always very sociable, wants to come up and just a really positive person,” says Leonard Whalen, Dawson Springs School superintendent.

Community members placed green ribbons around town hoping for Lauryn’s safe return.

“I think any parent that could even fathom a situation like this would be just a very very difficult situation,” says Whalen.

A vigil is set to take place Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Dawson Springs High School. Anyone with information is urged to contact police right away.

