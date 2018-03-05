Home Indiana Search Continues For Missing Kayaker In Perry County March 5th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A search continues for a Perry County man who has been missing since last Thursday. Rescuers fear Scott Whitehead, of Rome, fell into the river from his kayak.

Our media partner at Perry County News reports, Sheriff Alan Malone said Whitehead told friends he planned to kayak in backwater in the area. His kayak was found in backwater on Thursday afternoon, but he has not been seen.

Indiana Conservation Offices are helping with the search, which lasted for hours on Thursday and Friday.

Whitehead is a cattleman and farmer who lives in the area.

