Search Continues for Missing Greenville Teenager

Days after a Kentucky teenager disappeared, people in Greenville, KY are not giving up hope. They’re confident they’ll be able to find her.

Tonight, they’re confident they’ll be able to find her. Tonight, the town is coming together to rally around the teen’s family at a Candlelight Vigil.

The Community is shaken, and the authorities are on their second full day of searching for 15-year-old Jenna Fitzhugh. Greenville police say Fitzhugh left her phone and a suicide note behind.

Search crews have combed through this area since she was first reported missing on Wednesday. A K-9 unit tracked her to the intersection of Fox Drive and Walters Trace near her home, but the trail went cold.

Kentucky State Police are helping GPD search Fitzhugh’s phone and social media accounts, but they have not found any credible leads yet. We’re also told, the FBI is now assisting with the investigation.

A Candlelight Vigil is set to take place in front of the Muhlenberg County Courthouse Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

This story will be updated when more information is known.

Comments

comments