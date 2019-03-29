Search Continues for Missing Greenville Juvenile

The Greenville Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing juvenile. On March 26th, 15-year-old Jenna Gabrielle Fitzhugh left her residence on foot leaving her phone and a suicide note.

Authorities lost her trail at the intersection of Fox Drive and Walters Trace.

Police say no credible leads have been found at this time.

Anyone with information, no matter how insignificant you believe it may be, can contact GPD at

Also, a candlelight vigil will be held in front of the Muhlenberg County Courthouse at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Comments

comments