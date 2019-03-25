The search continues for missing 8-month-old Amiah Robertson. Over the weekend, authorities named the mother’s boyfriend a suspect in what is now a homicide investigation.

Amiah was last seen alive on March 9th with the mom’s boyfriend, Robert Lyons. Her disappearance wasn’t reported to police until March 16th. On Wednesday, a tip lead investigators to a river bank where they found items belonging to the girl. Now police are fearing the worst.

Lt. Bruce Smith says, “We can’t ignore the reality of the situation, Amiah cannot take care of herself and absent somebody else who is currently taking care of her, that hasn’t come forward, you know, we are very concerned about what happened to her.”

Amiah is described as 16 pounds, with dark black hair and hazel eyes. She has a birthmark on her shoulder close to her neck.

Anyone with information is told to contact authorities.

