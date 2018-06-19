Home Illinois Search Continues For Two White County Inmates June 19th, 2018 Mitch Angle Illinois

White County Illinois Authorities continue their search for two inmates after arresting three people in connection to a weekend jail break.

Wendi Owen, Carly Schmitter, and Elijah Locher are currently behind bars, having been accused of helping three inmates escape from the jail.

Justin Bray, Zachary Shock, and Johnny Tipton broke out early Saturday morning through a hole they created in the jail wall.

Bray was taken back into custody later that day, but authorities are still on the hunt for Shock and Tipton.

Police say these two are dangerous and that anyone with information should contact the White County Sheriff’s Office.

