Search Continues For Amazon’s Second Headquarters

This time last year, Amazon announced it wanted to build a second headquarters, but where it will go is still unknown.

In January, the company narrowed its search down to 20 cities, including Indianapolis, and to the public’s knowledge, each region is still in the running.

Amazon has said it wants to invest $5 billion to build the second headquarters, which could be filled with as many as 50,000 employees.

But some experts say other cities may be offering the company better incentives than Indianapolis and that the city may still be in the running.

Its website states the company will pick a location before the end of 2018.

Comments

comments