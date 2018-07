One customer and one employee were inside the cash express store on 4th Street in Owensboro around 11 a.m. Monday when an armed man came into the store demanding cash.

The suspect allegedly tried to tie up the employee and the customer but was able to break free and call 911.

No one was hurt, but the suspect did get away with some cash.

Anyone who has information about the robbery is asked to call Owensboro police.

