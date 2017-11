Home Kentucky Search for Armed Robbery Suspect in Hartford November 24th, 2017 Chris Cerenelli Kentucky

Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help finding the suspect in an armed robbery.

It happened at the AT&T store on North Main Street in Hartford.

Troopers say a Hispanic man with a mustache robbed the manager at knifepoint.

He was last seen running from the back of the store wearing a red long sleeved shirt, black pants, and a gray hat.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with tips should call KSP’s Henderson post.

Chris Cerenelli 44News Evening Anchor. Chris joined WEVV from WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee. Before Nashville, Chris graduated from Belmont University in Nashville with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments