Sculpture Looks Back At Ohio River Flooding Of 1937 March 16th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Today officials weren’t talking about the recent flooding. They were looking back on the Ohio River flooding of 1937.

The Evansville Vanderburgh Levee Authority unveiled a $10,000 sculpture, commemorating that historic event.

The flood of 1937 brought a Levee System to Evansville and the sculpture shows how high the floodwaters reached in 1937.

The sculpture was created by local artists, Joan Dejong and John McNaughton.

It’s located in the 200 block of Fulton Avenue.



