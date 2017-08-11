Home Indiana Evansville Scrutiny and Support Surround New EVSC Final Exam Policy August 11th, 2017 Lauren Leslie Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Student push-back and concerns are being raised just days into a new school year. Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is under the microscope after announcing a new policy for final exams.

The corporation will no longer allow high school students to exempt traditional class finals. In the past the corporation would allow up to two final exemptions for students with good grades, attendance and behavior.

A petition circulating on Change.org has more than 5,000 signatures in support of final exemptions. EVSC officials say the decision was not made lightly but it was made in the best interest of students, “After a year of study all of our high school leadership teams came together and said this is a practice we would like to make a change in. We really want to make sure students know when they get to college they will be expected to study and prepare for an end of course exam like a final. They really felt like we would be doing a disservice if we didn’t make that change in practice,” said EVSC Communications Officer Jason Woebkenberg.

The new policy does not affect students in Project Lead the Way — Advanced Placement — International Baccalaureate or Dual Credit programs. Those programs require external finals to pass.

