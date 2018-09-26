Screen Skylanders Academy for FREE!

Does your kiddo absolutely love Netflix’s “Skylanders Academy”?

Macaroni Kid Evansville has the event for you!

Watch the first episode of the newest season of Skylanders Academy at EVPL Central, Saturday September 29th at 3:30pm.

There will be swag and activities, and it’s all free!

And you can find other ideas for your kiddos at the Macaroni Kid Evansville website.





Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

