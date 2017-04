USI won the first game 5-2, but a walk-off by the University of Illinois at Springfield in the bottom of the 10th inning sent Southern Indiana back to Evansville with a doubleheader split.

The Prairie Stars eked out the final matchup of the weekend 4-3, but it was the Eagles who took the series.

Now 12-13 on the year, USI turns to a familiar opponent in the Evansville Aces.

First pitch for the cross-town rivalry is Wednesday, April 5 at 6 p.m.

