Screaming Eagle Men Slip Up Against Drury

There is no such thing as a “gimmie” game in sports. Good teams beat bad teams and vice versa. But the USI men’s basketball team has to be frustrated with a loss to a Drury Panthers team that was below .500 coming into this game.

The Screaming Eagles got off to a scorching start by jumping out to a 7-0 lead that forced Drury to use an early timeout. It appeared that USI was on cruise control in this contest.

But Drury played like a team hungry for an upset, and they did just that.

The Screaming Eagles had no answer for Conley Garrison who lit them up for 27 points. Kamau Kinder also hurt USI with his double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Little things added up in this loss for USI. Drury outscored them 15-7 on the fast break and 24-18 on points off turnovers. When it was all said and done, the Panthers escaped with a 76-72 win over USI.

The Screaming Eagles will play next at Bellermine.



