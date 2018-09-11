We All Scream for Ice Cream at Celebrity Scoop Night!

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!

And we want you to join us for a fun night to benefit Hangers!

7th Annual Baskin Robbins Celebrity Scoop Night is a fundraising event to benefit Hangers, the EVSC Student Clothing Resource. Our community business leaders and EVSC Principals come together and scoop ice cream to earn tips on behalf of Hangers. The Celebrity Scooper who earns the most tips takes home the MVS – Most Valuable Scooper Trophy!

We will be accepting clothing donations for Hangers at Celebrity Scoop Night this Thursday! Look for the Clothing Donations booth. We accept new and gently worn clothing, shoes and coats.

Along with delicious ice cream from Baskin Robbins we will have two food trucks on site for your dinner options. Acropolis and The Pizza Revolution will be here so come hungry, have dinner and be sure to get ice cream dipped by your favorite Celebrity Scooper!

The Feller Express “JT” is getting ready for Celebrity Scoop Night! While the kids enjoy taking a ride on Jolly Train the adults will appreciate the courtesy ride with Shuttle Bug to and from their vehicles.

There will also be an ice cream eating contest, a Kids’ Fireman Challenge, and a firetruck you can actually climb in to!

Have a favorite Celebrity Scooper that you want to support but can’t make it out to Celeberity Scoop Night? Then you can donate to their Virtual Tip Bucket! Go to https://evscfoundation.org/give-today/

and in the Comments section type in the Celebrity Scooper’s Name or Team Name. These totals will be added to their tip bucket total at the event. All online and in-person tips are tax deductible.



It’s Celebrity Scoop Night, this Thursday.

Join the 44News team at 3 pm, until 3:30, we’ll be scooping with smiles on our faces!

The ice cream party goes until 8:30 pm at Baskin Robbins on Green River Road.

If you can’t make it out to tip us, donate online, be sure to type our names in the comments section.

We’ll see you this Thursday at 3!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments