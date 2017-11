Southern Indiana rebounded from a 12-4 hole to start the game and beat the Brescia Bearcats 93-67.

USI only led by seven at the half, but turned up the defense in the final 20 minutes.

Brescia shot 30 percent in the second half as the Screaming Eagles shot over 50 percent.

Alex Stein led USI in scoring as one of five players in double figures.

Southern Indiana returns to action Nov. 20 against Fisk University.

Comments

comments