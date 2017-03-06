Scrap Thief Arrested in Vanderburgh County

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies arrest a man they say stole dozens of metal construction pipes.

Deputies say an employee at Deig Brothers Construction told them someone had made off with 30 pipes valued at nearly $600 apiece from the company’s storage yard.

They soon began searching local scrap yards and eventually identified Zane Boren as a suspect when he returned to one of those scrap yards with more stolen piping.

Deputies arrested Boren, who admitted to stealing the piping

He’s in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

