Scrap Thief Arrested in Vanderburgh County
Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies arrest a man they say stole dozens of metal construction pipes.
Deputies say an employee at Deig Brothers Construction told them someone had made off with 30 pipes valued at nearly $600 apiece from the company’s storage yard.
They soon began searching local scrap yards and eventually identified Zane Boren as a suspect when he returned to one of those scrap yards with more stolen piping.
Deputies arrested Boren, who admitted to stealing the piping
He’s in the Vanderburgh County Jail.