Scotty McCreery Will Perform At Old National Events Plaza November 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Season 10 American Idol winner, Scotty McCreery, will be performing at the Old National Events Plaza for Valentine’s Day.

After winning American Idol, McCreery released his debut album, Clear as Day, in 2011, which was the best-selling solo album released by a country artist. He also became the youngest man in history to have his first album debut atop the all-genre Billboard Top 200 albums chart.

McCreery is known for hits such as “I Love You This Big,” “The Trouble with Girls,” and “See You Tonight”. “See You Tonight” became his first Top Ten hit.

In 2015, McCreery toured with Rascal Flatts on their RIOT TOUR, along with doing solo dates throughout the year.

McCreery will play at the Old National Events Plaza on February 8, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 10th at 10 a.m. Prices for tickets start at $25 and go up to $55.

You can purchase tickets online at TicketMaster, call 800-745-3000, or at the Old National Events Plaza box office.

