Scott Elementary School Teacher Accused Of Molestation Cited At YMCA In 2012 February 13th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Scott Elementary School teacher accused of child molestation was cited by the YMCA in 2012. Derrick Stewart, CEO, YMCA of Southwestern Indiana, says Justin Wolf had a child sit on his lap, which violated the YMCA’s “established practices and training regarding maintaining appropriate boundaries”.

The incident was investigated, but there was no indication or evidence of sexual abuse.

Wolf was reprimanded, reassigned, and required to retake the mandatory child safety training. He was also informed that if he violated another policy it would be grounds for termination.

Stewart says there have not been any complaints against Wolf since 2012.

Last week Wolf was arrested for alleged child molestation that took place over the course of the past three weeks in a third grade classroom at Scott Elementary.

Wolf turned himself into authorities last Friday. He’s facing three charges of child molestation of a minor under the age of 10.

The 25-year-old has been working in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation for two years.

A special prosecutor has been assigned to this case.

Wolf will make his initial appearance in court on February 14th.

