Scoring Leader Ryan Taylor May Seek Transfer from UE

University of Evansville Men’s Basketball standout Ryan Taylor told ESPN Thursday he will explore other options and consider transferring, which was first reported by Jeff Goodman on Twitter.

If Taylor decides to leave UE, he would be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer. The school has not responded to 44News’ inquiry on Taylor’s stance with the program.

In late February, Taylor’s 22.1 points per game ranked thirteenth across Division I hoops. That statistic also led the Missouri Valley Conference. The red-shirt junior has played two seasons for the Aces, after transferring from Ohio University.

The Gary, Indiana native played in all 33 games during the 2016-17 season. He finished second with 14.1 points per game that year.

This story will be updated.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments