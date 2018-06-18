Evansville is home to tons of Scientists and Engineers who are rock stars in their fields, but would you recognize them at the grocery store?

Probably not.

There’s a monthly event where you can meet these scientific celebrities, pick their mighty brains, and maybe learn a few things, all while sipping on your favorite cocktails.

Science and engineering lectures in a bar?

Yep.

Science With a Twist is a fun, and unique, way to engage your brain.

But, this isn’t anything like your 6th grade bio class.

Well, Science With a Twist is something that those of us in the Science/STEM/Geek community wanted o do for some time.

It all started with the notion that Scientists are in our community.

Sure they work in Universities, they work in businesses; but they’re in the mall, they’re in the grocery store, they’re our next door neighbors, they mow the lawn.

We just wanted to show that they’re real people and they’re doing real important work.

So why a bar?

In an academic setting, you know, you may be feeling kind of formal; but in a bar, people are more relaxed.

We have a brief presentation by a Scientist.

We have a moderated discussion.

And there’s no such thing as a stupid or dumb question at Science With a Twist, we take all questions seriously, and we have some great discussions!

Do you ever ask a friend, “Let’s do lunch”?

Well, learning and libations are a fun, unique way to spend time together.

Marilyn invited me at first. We learn about things that we never even would have inquired about.

Thirsty for knowledge?

Try Science With a Twist.

I wonder if the “twist” is lime?

Science With a Twist is every third Wednesday starting at 6pm at Bokeh Lounge, which means it’s this Wednesday!

