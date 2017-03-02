44News | Evansville, IN

Science Fair on Display at STEM Academy

Science Fair on Display at STEM Academy

March 2nd, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Several hundred projects are on display at Helfrich Park STEM Academy.

Judges began looking over the science fair projects Thursday afternoon.

Students in the program submit projects ranging from Biology to Physics to Engineering.

Project topics included chemistry of household cleaners, chemistry of ice cream, the viscosity of liquid, the power of food, and aerodynamic engineering.

Honors Science students from Reitz High School are judging the projects Thursday and Friday.

Top winners will compete in the USI Regional Science Fair this weekend.

Maggie Lamaster

44News Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.