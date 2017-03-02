Science Fair on Display at STEM Academy

Several hundred projects are on display at Helfrich Park STEM Academy.

Judges began looking over the science fair projects Thursday afternoon.

Students in the program submit projects ranging from Biology to Physics to Engineering.

Project topics included chemistry of household cleaners, chemistry of ice cream, the viscosity of liquid, the power of food, and aerodynamic engineering.

Honors Science students from Reitz High School are judging the projects Thursday and Friday.

Top winners will compete in the USI Regional Science Fair this weekend.

Comments

comments