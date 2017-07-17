Schultz Wins First Frontier League POW, Otters Talk Bolts

In the five years John Schultz has been with the Evansville Otters, he never won a Frontier League Player of the Week award.

That changed when the league announced Schultz would be taking home the prize alongside Frontier League Pitcher of the Week Jake Fisher from the Windy City Thunderbolts.

Schultz went 6-for-10 in the Otters’ recent road series against the Gateway Grizzlies.

For the season, he is hitting .358 with six homers and 37 RBIs.

Evansville is back in action Tuesday morning against the Thunderbolts, where they face another test on the road.

Windy City has a similar record to the Otters and will try to stop Evansville’s momentum out of the all-star break after the team took two of three from the Grizzlies.

First pitch is at 10:35 a.m.

