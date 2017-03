Home Indiana Schools Start to Reopen in Gibson County March 1st, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

Some schools closed on Wednesday due to weather conditions but are beginning to reopen.

Gibson Southern, Fort Branch, and Haubstadt schools are back in session Thursday.

According to Gibson County Sheriff, Timothy Bottoms, Owensville schools are still closed.

School closings and delays are shown on 44News This Morning starting at 5.

