Schools Come Together To Remember Marshall County

Fans, players, and administrators at Henderson County High School and Webster County High School made some time Friday night to remember he events at Marshall County High School. Both the boys and the girls basketball teams dressed in blue and orange, which are Marshall County’s colors. Many of the fans also dressed in shirts with the Marshall County logo and with messages of support for the students affected by this week’s shooting.

Money collected from the sale of the shirts many of the fans were wearing will go to the Marshall County Family Resource Center to help community members get through the events of the past week.

<script src=”http://play.syndicaster.tv/static/scripts/embed.js”></script><div id=”cm_player_1517066939715″></div><script type=”text/javascript”>cm = new CMPlayer(“cm_player_1517066939715”).setup({width: “100%”, height: “100%”, pl_length: 5, profile_id: “37918490-a83d-0133-302f-7a163e597437”, vid: “7232744”})</script>

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

