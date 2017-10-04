Home Indiana Schools Across Indiana Receiving, Reacting To Accountability Grades October 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Schools across Indiana are receiving and reacting to accountability grades. The Indiana Department of Education Released the A-F grades Wednesday.

According to the report nearly 25% of schools improved one or more letter grades.

The majority of schools within the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation maintained the same grade.

Seven EVSC schools improved while eight received lower grades than in years in past.

Dr. Catherine Minihan said, “I think what we’ve done in the state of Indiana is we’ve said everybody went to school so everyone get the A-F grading scale so grading our schools that way will make sense and I don’t think that’s really how that it’s perceived in the public. You don’t really know what goes into the model you don’t know how that school ended up to be an “F” or ended up to be an “A” and I think that can give some false perception on a school’s performance.”

A total of nine EVSC schools received F’s that is up five from last year.

Local educators aren’t giving much credit to the grades, saying they are largely based off ISTEP.

