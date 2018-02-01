School Threats Prompt Police to Increase Security

In recent weeks, several Tri-State school districts have been the target of violent threats. In fact, six have been made against area schools since last week’s deadly school shooting in Marshall County, Kentucky. Local law enforcement says they are taking these threats seriously.

Evansville Police Cheif Billy Bolin says investigating the threats take a lot of resources, and wears out investigators. Bolin adds whether it’s a credible threat or not both police departments and school officials will investigate each and every claim.

Chief Bolin says, “When every one of these threats come in we take them seriously, and even though we know there is a 90 percent chance this is nothing, if you get that threat in a bathroom stall, you know we have a lot of people’s kids and families, that are depending on us, so we are going to flip over every obstacle we can to the bottom of it, to find out if there is something to it.”

Cheif Bolin also says if students are thinking about making a threat the consequences will be serious.

He says that can include a criminal record, suspension and possibly expulsion from school.

