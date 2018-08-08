Home Indiana Evansville School Teacher Receives Two Year Sentence for Molestation August 8th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A former Scott Elementary School teacher who pled guilty to sexual battery in June has been sentenced to two years in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court.

Justin Wolf was facing accusations of molesting a student in February of this year. At his sentencing hearing, Wolf received two years after pleading guilty a few months ago. Wolf will serve six months in jail and the remaining year and a half on probation.

These incidents took place over the course of three weeks in a third grade classroom at Scott Elementary School in early February.

Wolf is 25 years old and had been working in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation for two years.

